MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash.
Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle.
The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital.
Police say Spurlock was driving without a license and proof of insurance.
Spurlock was charged with violating financial law and driving with a suspended license.
Her bond has been set at $5,000.