MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash.

Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle.

The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital.

Police say Spurlock was driving without a license and proof of insurance.

Spurlock was charged with violating financial law and driving with a suspended license.

Her bond has been set at $5,000.