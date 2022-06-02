MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was caught with a stolen U-Haul and other stolen property Wednesday night.

Memphis Police say at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy responded to U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer and Cordova Self Storage at Shelby Farms on Raleigh Lagrange. The deputy was the area in regards to a U-Haul that had been stolen on May 29.

Police say the deputy spotted the U-Haul traveling southbound on Whitten Road. The deputy reportedly lost sight of the U-Haul but later saw it traveling northbound on Raleigh Lagrange.

According to police, the U-Haul pulled into Cordova Self Storage at Shelby Farms, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the deputy saw woman identified as Shalina Dunford sitting in the front seat. Dunford was detained on the scene.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a black bag full of tools, as well as a saw and bolt cutters. Deputies also reportedly found black gloves, black ski masks, several credit cards with different names on them, a driver license, and a social security card belonging to someone else.

Police say deputies found a black BB gun under the passenger seat.

Memphis Police say a man who was sitting in the passenger seat fled the vehicle. Deputies tried to find him but weren’t able to make contact with him.

According to police, while tracking the man, deputies saw a silver Chevy truck with a black top make a U-turn and take off on Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Dunford was taken into custody. She has been charged with theft of property worth $10,000 – $60,000 and possession of burglary tools.