MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman who sought shelter during the power outage was shot outside a Northeast Memphis hotel on Friday night.

Veda Taylor said she’s just happy to be alive, after her car was sprayed with nearly 30 bullets. Taylor counts her blessings after such a close call.

“I’m about to cry now.. it’s a lot,” Taylor said. “I could have been dead.. dead.. I think something needs to be done.”

Taylor’s car, riddled with bullet holes.

After losing power at her Frayser home during the ice storm, Taylor said she checked into the AmericInn on Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks with her elderly mother and daughter.

Friday night, she says she was returning to the hotel alone when two cars surrounded her and exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

“When I heard (imitates gunfire) something said let your seat back,” Taylor said. “I was shielded by angels that God put over me because if you look if I had been sitting there where would I be…”

Now living with a painful reminder, Taylor said the bullet that pierced her leg is still lodged inside.



“To pull up knowing [there are] folks who might be outside y’all just pull up to shoot because y’all into it, Taylor said. “It’s too much.”

Tired of the lawlessness and random shootings, Taylor is pointing the finger at Tennessee’s permitless carry law.



“It’s hurting a lot of innocent people, citizens, that pay taxes because a lot of people are getting hurt due to negligent violence.”

Taylor said her family had to spend another night at the hotel but they now have power.

Memphis Police said one of vehicles involved was a newer model Chevrolet SUV.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.