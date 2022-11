MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said.

At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway.

The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical condition.