MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was carjacked at a car wash in Frayser earlier this week and police are looking for the suspects.

Police said a woman was washing her car at the Super Suds Car Wash on University Street Wednesday when two men approached her and demanded her silver 2003 Mercedes Benz E320. One of the men was armed with a black handgun.

Both men drove off in the vehicle, but it was later recovered on Pershing Park Drive.

The first suspect wore a black hoodie, light colored blue jean jacket, black pants, and sandals. The second suspect had gold or blonde dreads, wore a gray hoodie, dark blue jean jacket and black shoes and was armed with a handgun.

Police said both suspects are between ages 19 and 21.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.