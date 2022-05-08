MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has confessed to buying a gun off the street and is being accused of shooting at two people in Southwest Memphis.

The victims told officers they were walking in a neighborhood on May 7 when Jasmine Rice, 29, opened her door and fired shots at them from the inside of a home in the 4000 block of Gigem Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Rice. While in custody, Rice admitted to officers that she fired four shots at the victims.

She also said she bought the gun, an AR-15, off the street for $200.

Rice was released on a $40,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 9.