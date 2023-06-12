MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges for allegedly bringing a woman from St. Louis to Memphis and forcing her into prostitution.

According to Memphis Police, the victim met John Hammond and Taquita Hughes in St. Louis approximately three months ago. The two drove her to Memphis shortly after.

Once in Memphis, Hammond and Hughes forced the victim into prostitution. The victim had to make at least $1,000 per day and give it all to Hammond, police say.

The victim told police she feared for her life because Hammond took her ID and knew where she lived.

On June 10, the victim called MPD’s Human Trafficking Task Force. John Hammond and Taquita Hughes were taken into custody. They are both being charged with Trafficking for Commerical Sex Act. They are set to appear in court Monday.