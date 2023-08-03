MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after being accused of trying to extort and blackmail her ex-boyfriend for $200.

According to officials, on June 23 around 2:47 p.m., Memphis Police responded to an extortion/blackmail call in Hickory Hill. The victim stated that his ex-girlfriend Xiomaris Williams wanted him to pay her $200 within 48 hours or she would post his nude photos on Facebook.

Police say that Williams has already posted nude photos of him before on his work Facebook page and that he did not permit her to do so.

On July 11, reports say that the victim gave a statement and had proof of the threats in his text messages with Williams.

He was then able to positively identify Williams in a six-person photographic lineup as the person attempting to extort/blackmail him.

Williams is being charged with extortion and is set to appear in court on August 24 at 9:00 a.m.