MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman who they say stole a woman’s car, wallet and cellphone at a hotel on Jan. 2.

MPD said the victim and suspect went to Fairbridge Inn on the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim told officers that the suspect took her car keys, wallet and cellphone while she was sleeping.

The suspect then went to the parking lot and drove off in the victim’s 2011 gray BMW, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said the suspect is a white female with brown and blonde hair around five feet, seven inches tall.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.