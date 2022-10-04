MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer.

Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday.

Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside cages at the North Evergreen apartment after the property manager received complaints about a foul odor coming from the unit.

Police said the apartment was also without power and there were no signs of food or water for the animals.

Police said the landlord contacted Hoover, who was the leaseholder, and the dead dogs were removed from the apartment before officers arrived on the scene.

The malnourished dog was transported to Memphis Animal Services.

Police said the dog was microchipped and registered to Hoover.

According to court records, the dog weighed 41.8 pounds in April and 24.6 pounds when arrived at the Memphis shelter.