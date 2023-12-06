MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing twenty-five felony counts in connection to a string of violent carjackings and robberies across Memphis over the last two weeks.

Police said Nautica Moore, 23, was arrested inside the Hillview Apartments Tuesday after she ran from officers and crashed a stolen gold Ford Focus that was used in some of the carjackings.

Investigators said Moore was also identified by an Uber Driver who was carjacked and beaten by several people he picked up at the Hillview Apartments. Police said they also found several guns and ammo inside the apartment Moore was seen exiting.

Nautica Moore (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said from November 26 – December 4, the carjackers targeted at least nine people. At least five of the victims were hit in the head with a gun, and two victims were shot.

Along with vehicles, the suspects took cash, credit cards, and cell phones by force.

December 2, a man said he was parked on Steve Road in East Memphis when a gold Ford Focus and a black sedan stopped on the street, and an armed man fired one shot into his Nissan Altima when he refused to get out of the vehicle.

The driver was shot in the leg, and his passenger was chased from the vehicle and hit repeatedly in the head with a gun by the same suspect. The driver said one of the eight individuals in the other cars drove away in his Nissan.

Police said the same day, some of the same individuals shot another man in the knee during an attempted robbery on Berkshire in the Nutbush area.

The victim said he was getting something out of his vehicle when he was approached by two males who tried to rob him. The victim said he ran away, and that’s when he was shot. The suspects did not take his car.

Detectives said Moore admitted to driving the stolen Ford Focus and fleeing from police. They said she also gave them consent to search her cellphone, which contained videos of her being in possession of multiple firearms recovered at the Hillview apartment.

Moore was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, several counts of carjacking, several counts of aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, several counts of employment of firearm to commit a felony, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Police said in 2019, Moore pled guilty to facilitation of the burglary of a building and received a two-year suspended sentence.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.