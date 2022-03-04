MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another arrest has been made in the home invasion killing of Rhodes College student Andrew “Drew” Rainer last October.

Memphis Police announced Friday that Raquel Lori Frye was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Details of Frye’s alleged involvement were not immediately available, but she is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of aggravated robbery, facilitation of especially aggravated burglary, facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping and facilitation of especially aggravated robbery.

According to police, three or four people wearing hoodies pulled tightly to cover their faces kicked down the door of a house at 703 N. McLean and got away with phones, gaming systems and electronics.

Rainer, 22, was found at the bottom of the home’s staircase with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rainess Holmes, 36, was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshal’s task force last year and charged with first-degree murder and multiple charges of aggravated robbery and burglary.

Holmes was found after a surviving victim tracked his stolen iPad to a Summer Avenue motel and alerted police.