MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a man in Frayser last week.

The deadly shooting happened around at around 12:43 a.m. April 29 at Frayser and Range Line, where a man was located suffering from gun shots.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she was driving her car off of the parking of the Shell Gas Station when the car was shot at. A passenger in the car was shot in the head.

The victim managed to travel nearly two miles away to a shopping center, where emergency crews were called.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Memphis Police say he died of his injuries on May 1.

The victim has been identified as Derico Franklin.

Police say a woman was spotted fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

Memphis Police later identified Brittany Hill as the shooter.

Oneal Johnson says he was at the gas station when he witnessed the shooting.

“When I saw her, she was just shooting. It was just like the wild-wild west,” Johnson said.

Several cameras mounted outside the store also captured the moment the attack happened. Police released surveillance video of the woman on Facebook.

“When I saw the commotion, then all of a sudden I saw the girl come up with a gun,” Johnson said.

While the victim was being rushed away, witnesses say Hill was not in a rush.

“She was walking to her car,” Johnson said. “She walked back to her car and then balled off.”

Hill is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm to commit dangerous felony.