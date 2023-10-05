OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A woman has been charged with murder after Olive Branch Police found the body of a missing Tennessee man.

According to Olive Branch Police, 34-year-old Amanda Bailey Barber of Saulsberry, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of 50-year-old John Barber.

On September 8, Olive Branch Police detectives were investigating a missing person report when they reportedly found a body on Bethel Road.

After working alongside the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to identify John Barber as the victim and Amanda Barber as the suspect. Police say the murder occurred in Hardeman County.

Olive Branch Police say Amanda Barber was taken into custody with the help of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. In addition to being charged with murder by the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Olive Branch Police Department has charged her with desecration of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Olive Branch Police say the department worked with several other agencies during this investigation, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Mississippi Crime Lab, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Olive Branch Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 892-9400 or the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 609-2401.