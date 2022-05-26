MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman pulled over near a school zone is facing several charges after Brighton Police said they found fruit loops “edibles” and a toddler in her car.

Police said the woman was stopped Monday for failure to maintain a lane and having a suspicious temporary tag.

They said the officer spotted marijuana in the driver-side door handle giving him probable cause to search the vehicle.

Police said the officer found more marijuana and a gun in the driver’s purse. They also said he also found a pan of fruit loops soaked in THC oil on the front passenger seat.

The Brighton Police department released pictures of the “edibles” they said field-tested positive for marijuana. Police said they also discovered a two-year-old child in the back seat.

The driver has been charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of drugs in a drug-free school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, misuse of motor vehicle plates, and failure to maintain a lane.

Police have not said what happened to the toddler but said the driver could be facing an additional charge because the child was in the car.

So far, police have released the suspect’s name or said where the traffic stop took place.