HORN LAKE, Miss. — A woman has been charged after police say she stabbed her father to death in Horn Lake, Mississippi Sunday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance among family members in the 900 block of Goodman Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from stab wounds. A third family member, 54-year-old Angela Campbell, was disarmed by officers and identified as the offender.

Campbell’s father, 84-year-old Alvin Gilless Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother was taken to Regional One in Memphis for treatment and was later released.

Campbell has been charged with murder and attempted murder. She is being held at the DeSoto County Jail awaiting bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.