MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after a school crossing guard was hit by a car in Midtown.

The incident happened on North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden school Tuesday morning.

The crossing guard had a raised stop sign and was helping students across the street when a car struck the crossing guard. Police say the crossing guard went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to Memphis Police, the driver, now identified as 31-year-old Jaton Bogan, arrived at the department’s Traffic Office on Austin Peay Friday morning. Police say Bogan was taken into custody.

Bogan is now facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, and driving without a license or proof of insurance.