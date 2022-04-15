MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after a man was shot in Parkway Village Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Knightway Road near Almo Avenue at around 8:11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At the time of the shooting, police said a woman had been detained.

Memphis Police have arrested Kenesha Tyson in connection with the shooting.

According to police, Tyson and the victim were arguing over a phone. Police say the argument turned physical as the victim tried to get his phone from Tyson.

Memphis Police say the victim left the room and told a witness to ask Tyson to return his phone. The witness reportedly asked Tyson to give the victim his phone back.

According to Memphis Police, Tyson then left the room she was in and confronted the victim. Tyson reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police say the witness told Tyson to drop the gun, but Tyson shot the victim after claiming he pushed her.

Memphis Police say the bullet went through the victim’s left arm and entered his chest.

Tyson was taken into custody. She reportedly confessed to shooting the victim but told police that she had only pulled out the gun to scare him, and that the gun had gone off by accident.

Memphis Police say investigators asked Tyson why she shot the victim if she wasn’t in fear for her life. She reportedly told them she “doesn’t like being grabbed.”

Tyson has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.