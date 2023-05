MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child have been shot following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Winchester Road where a female and child were found shot.

They were both taken to Region One Hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.