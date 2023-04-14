MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly threatening to shoot her friend and her two-year-old daughter after she felt disrespected.

According to police reports, on March 6 around 6:40 p.m., the victim went to her friend Nicole Diming’s house in South Memphis for a barbecue.

Diming felt like she was being disrespected and became upset, attempting to fight the victim when they walked into the house, reports say.

The victim told police that Diming then went to her bedroom to get a gun out of her purse, pointed it at her and her 2-year-old daughter, and threatened to shoot them both.

When the victim tried to leave the house, Diming hit her in the head with the barrel of the gun causing the left side of her face to bleed, according to reports.

On March 9 at 10:30 a.m., officials recorded a verbal statement of the incident from the victim at the Airways police station. The victim positively identified Diming in a six-person photo lineup.

Diming is charged with aggravated assault.