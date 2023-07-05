MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend and stealing his truck after an argument on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a wounding call in Southwest Memphis, where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds all over his body.

Police say that when the victim arrived home, his ex-girlfriend Brandy Jerry was there, which led to an argument.

The victim said that the argument turned into a physical fight over knives and that Jerry stabbed him multiple times, records state. The suspect then left the scene in the victim’s Ford truck.

The victim called the police, and Memphis Fire Department took him to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to reports.

Police say that the victim had to undergo immediate surgery after suffering stab wounds in his forehead, cheek, chest, thighs, and arm.

Shortly after, officers say they arrived in South Memphis, where they received a call from Jerry, who stated she had been in an altercation earlier in Southwest Memphis.

Police say they found two knives from the scene where Jerry was located, and she was then taken into custody. Jerry is being charged with Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder and Theft of Property.