MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is accused of punching a first responder after refusing to leave a hospital.

On April 19 at 5:25 a.m., officers say they responded to a call at Methodist University Hospital, where several people were refusing to leave the hospital after being discharged.

Two officers encountered Shuntaye Montgomery who told police she was not leaving the hospital after standing up and approaching them. One officer told Montgomery to take a step back and leave the premises.

That is when the suspect punched the officer, hitting her in the arm, reports say.

Officers were able to get her face down on the ground after Montgomery’s several attempts of resisting arrest, being handcuffed, and taken into custody.

Montgomery was then put in the back of the police car and taken to Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility.

She is being charged with Assault of a First Responder, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Offical Detention.