MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old woman allegedly pulled a gun out on her sister and chased her with a sledgehammer after she refused to babysit her daughter.

On September 27, around 8:00 a.m., officers say that the suspect, Zaria Thomas, came into the house yelling at her sister. The sister said she did not want to babysit Thomas’s daughter, which escalated the argument.

Their mother said that Thomas pulled out a black gun on her sister and that the brother had to wrestle the gun away from her, according to reports.

Zaria Thomas

Thomas then stabbed her sister’s work laptop with a kitchen knife.

Police say Thomas also chased her sister out of the house with a sledgehammer, and the brother had to intervene again to take it away from her.

There were no reported injuries, police say.

Zaria Thomas is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Her next court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.