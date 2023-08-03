MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged and in custody after allegedly opening the door to a police cruiser and helping a man escape Wednesday.

Kimberly Clark was charged with criminal impersonation and permitting or facilitating escape. She is being held on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.

Around 6:30 p.m. a Memphis Police officer took a suspect into custody in North Memphis for having active warrants out of Shelby County.

Records say that the officer handcuffed the man and placed him in the backseat of his squad car. Shortly after, a situation developed involving a crowd in which the officer was compelled to intervene.

After addressing the issue, the officer returned to his car and noticed that the suspect had escaped.

The escape was captured on video through surveillance of the area with the Real Time Crime Center. The video showed a woman approach the vehicle and open the rear door, allowing the suspect to flee from the car, says MPD.

The officer on scene reviewed the video footage and recognized the woman, who he said is frequently in the area. She requested officers to check a residence for her.

Another officer made the scene at the residence and located the female suspect who, according to video surveillance, was the person responsible for the male suspect’s escape.

According to MPD, the suspect identified herself as Wendy Clark Austin. It was later determined that she gave a fake name to the police. After further investigation, she was identified as Kimberly Clark.