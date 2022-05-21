MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly cashing over $5,000 in fraudulent checks last year, police say.

According to police, Melissa Acosta cashed several checks at ​​La Perla Hispanic Market in Bartlett with her boyfriend on Nov. 21.

The owner of the store said she processed the transactions because she recognized Acosta as the daughter of a pastor she knows.

Police say Acosta got away with $5,665. The owner said the incident cause her store to lose over $14,000.

The owner told police Acosta agreed to pay her back but never did.

Acosta was booked into the Shelby County jail on Friday and charged with theft of property.