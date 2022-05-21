MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly cashing over $5,000 in fraudulent checks last year, police say.
According to police, Melissa Acosta cashed several checks at La Perla Hispanic Market in Bartlett with her boyfriend on Nov. 21.
The owner of the store said she processed the transactions because she recognized Acosta as the daughter of a pastor she knows.
Police say Acosta got away with $5,665. The owner said the incident cause her store to lose over $14,000.
The owner told police Acosta agreed to pay her back but never did.
Acosta was booked into the Shelby County jail on Friday and charged with theft of property.