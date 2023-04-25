MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is charged for allegedly beating up her coworker at the Nike Factory in Raleigh.

According to Memphis Police, on April 16, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a simple assault. The victim said she got into an argument with her coworkers Brooke Seay and Briuanna Mack.

Reports say Seay punched the victim in the face, and Mack joined in by also hitting the victim.

Seay and Mack kept beating the victim until their other coworkers broke up the fight. The victim suffered a swollen eye and lip, police say.

On April 19, officials say the victim came to the police station to give a video statement of the incident. She also positively identified Seay as the person responsible for beating her up at work.

Brooke Seay is charged with Assault-Bodily Harm. Records did not indicate whether or not Briunna Mack was taken into custody.