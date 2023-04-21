MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly robbing her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint after she beat him.

According to Memphis Police, on March 31, officers responded to a robbery call in Frayser. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, Keyaira Jackson, and an unknown man assaulted him with a gun and robbed him.

On April 4, the victim gave a video statement about the incident. He stated that Jackson was upset with him over money she gave him. He then asked Jackson to bring food to his job later that day.

Reports say the victim heard Jackson outside his apartment calling his name hours later. Then, there was a knock on his window and door.

After confirming it was Jackson outside, the victim opened the door and saw two people wearing masks.

The victim told police he was hit above his right eye with a gun before the suspects started beating him. The unknown male suspect searched him for money while Jackson lifted her mask and held the gun on him, police say.

Jackson and the male suspect took $3,000 in cash from the victim. The victim had to get several stitches over his right eye. According to reports, he also had two black eyes and a knot on his head.

The victim identified Jackson as one of the suspects involved in the incident. She is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery.