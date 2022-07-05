MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after she stabbed a man in Whitehaven on the Fourth of July, police say.

Kimberly Jemison is being accused of stabbing her boyfriend on the 3500 block of Popinjay Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say they were contacted by the man’s daughter who stated her father and Jemison were involved in an argument that turned violent.

According to crime reports, Jemison swung a butcher knife at the man several times before cutting him on his side. When police arrived, they located the man with an open slash on his abdomen that exposed one of his internal organs.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say Jemison admitted to stabbing the man.

She has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.