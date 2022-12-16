MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A downtown Memphis homeless shelter operated by a Catholic charity is fighting a legal battle with a woman who police say filed fraudulent documents to take over their buildings and evict them.

Nakeshia Billington is charged with theft of property greater than $250,000, unlawful drawing of property transfer without interest and attempted felony. She was booked into jail Thursday.

According to court documents, Billington filed false quit claims deeds on Nov. 10 and 17 claiming to be the chairman of the Missionaries of Charity and transferring two houses on North Seventh Street and Keel Avenue to herself.

The Missionaries of Charity, an order founded by Mother Teresa, operates a women’s shelter in the buildings, which are worth an estimated $377,000.

Billington allegedly had the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deliver an official order to vacate to the occupants.

On Nov. 9, Memphis Police say Billington called them for a disturbance at the property, telling police that it was bought for her when she was young and she had been operating it as a nonprofit charity since 2000. She asked officers to remove everyone from the property.

Billington also filed a civil case against the occupants on Nov. 17. That case is ongoing.

Police were told Billington had previously tried to get into the homeless shelter back in October.

The quit claim deeds were reported to police on Dec. 1 by a representative with Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, which is partnering with the Missionaries of Charity to untangle the situation.

Kelley Henderson, executive director of Catholic Charities, called the case “bizarre,” but said quit claim fraud was something that’s being experienced more often by vulnerable people in the community.

Henderson said that the homeless shelter is still serving clients and that no one was ever evicted or displaced. But things could have turned out differently.

“Were outraged that someone would try to take advantage of them and their mission to help the poor in this community,” Henderson said.

Billington was released from jail on her own recognizance, according to online records.