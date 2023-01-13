MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing attempted murder after police she was involved in a hit-and-run at a Cordova bar last weekend.

According to police, Angel Moore is responsible for striking two sisters with her car last Sunday at Mugshots Bar and Grill on Germantown Parkway.

Police say Moore got into a fight with the two sisters as they were leaving the bar. Court documents state as the sisters were walking to the car, Morris got into her car and purposely ran into one of them.

Moments later, police say Morris purposely struck the other sister as she was driving towards the exit of the parking lot.

The incident was posted on Facebook, showing someone in a black Mercedes hitting the first woman and then driving over and hitting another woman. Warning: Graphic language

Moore will appear in court Thursday where she faces aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.