MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween.

Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest.

On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the Holiday Inn parking lot located on Union Avenue. Police say the Kia is valued at $20,000.

According to police, Hickman and a man were spotted with the Kia Sportage on Tuesday in Frayser.

When police arrived at the scene, they say Hickman took off running but was quickly arrested.

Her bond is set at $5,000.