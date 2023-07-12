MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of stealing from a Memphis Police officer after he died in his driveway was arrested in 2022 for allegedly shooting at a car full of children and threatening a woman via text messages.

Court records show that in 2019 Shuntae Daniels, 27, was also accused of punching a woman who was eight months pregnant, but the assault charge was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Police said surveillance video showed Shuntae Daniels arrive with Officer Mark Lesure at his home on Falcon Road Sunday, and Daniels exit the house upset.

They said Daniels could be heard on her phone saying, “We are going to see who knows the law.”

Investigators confirmed they received a 911 hang-up call near Lesure’s home at the same time and said the call came from Daniel’s phone.

Police said after Lesure collapsed in his driveway, Daniels was seen going into his home with one cell phone and coming out with a second one.

Investigators said Daniels admitted to stealing Lesure’s cell phone and wallet containing $100 and going through his pockets after he fell to the ground. They said she also admitted to sending herself $1,500 from Lesure’s phone and using the money to buy shoes and get her hair and nails done.

Last summer, Daniels was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault after police said she fired shots at a car full of kids at the Taco Bell in the 3300 block of Poplar Avenue.

A month later, she was charged with harassment after a woman said she had received unwanted phone calls and text messages from Daniels.

This time, Daniels is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, identity theft, and theft of property. Police have not released the cause of Officer Lesure’s death or said what his relationship was with Daniels.

Daniels is locked up on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.