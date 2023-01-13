MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in Hickory Hill early Friday morning.

Memphis Police responded to an apartment complex on South Landing Way at around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Court documents say that the victim told police that he and the suspect, identified as Alycia Hernandez, got into an argument over a text message from another woman.

The victim reportedly told officers that Hernandez got upset and stabbed in his right leg with a knife. Hernandez is also accused of hitting the victim with a glass, which left a cut on her finger.

Court documents say Hernandez was arrested. Hernandez reportedly asked officers to take her to a hospital because she felt as though she was going to have a panic attack.

According to court documents, the victim showed investigators a cell phone video of Hernandez assaulting him.

Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault.