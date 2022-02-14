MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is spending her Valentine’s Day behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

MPD said the attack happened on Nora Road before they found the victim at a home with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Court documents say his girlfriend was the person who stabbed him. Felecia Roach, 44, has been charged with aggravated assault.

See the original post here.

The victim told police Roach stabbed him after he tried to break up with her. He also said she hit him in the back of the head with an object before stabbing him multiple times in the back. Neighbors said it is a shame things had to escalate that far.

“Just leave them alone. That be your best bet,” one neighbor said. “Just leave that person alone before it gets to be, sometimes it could be a killing.”

Officers said they found Roach sitting at the home on Nora Road wearing a bloody t-shirt. WREG learned the victim was not the first boyfriend claimed to be attacked by her.

Roach has a long history of violence, theft and disorderly conduct.

She was once charged with punching and hitting her then-boyfriend with random objects, including a bottle and fire extinguisher during an argument, according to court documents. In 2017, she was accused of punching and stabbing the father of her child.

Charges in both cases were dismissed.

In March of 2018, she was convicted of a 2017 domestic assault incident involving a family member. Roach was sentenced to a little more than 11 months but was released after two days and placed on probation. As part of her probation, she was ordered to do community service and attend anger management sessions.

She also faces two theft charges from last year. Roach currently has a $25,000 bond.