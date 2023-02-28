MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the head with a knife.

Memphis Police say Tuesday morning at approximately 5 a.m., they responded to an aggravated assault call near East Raines Rd. Once on the scene, the victim told officers he had an argument with his girlfriend, Taylor Adkins, and she started to poke him with a comb.

The victim said Adkins then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife. She reportedly stabbed him in the head with it.

According to MPD, a witness says Hoskins knocked on her door asking for help and she saw the knife in his hand.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he suffered a stab wound to the head and a cut to the chin and right index finger.

Officers located Adkins and recovered the knife used in the incident. She was charged with aggravated assault and is set to appear in court Tuesday.