MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted in a homicide after she shot her uncle in the head at a Christmas party, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The shooting happened in Dec. 2020 around 3 a.m. on Paullus Drive.

MPD said Jessie Ann Brown, 51, began pounding on a bedroom door, telling her uncle’s wife that she killed him.

Brown and the victim’s wife walked down the hall and saw Quint Crowder, 58, bleeding on the floor suffering from a head gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.