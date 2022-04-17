MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said he saw the victim and a woman arguing at the park. The woman pulled a gun from her purse and said “y’all better step back” and shot at the victim twice as he ran away from her. She then chased him and fired another shot.

Investigators developed 22-year-old K Knight S Jackson as a suspect from information provided by the witness. The witness identified Jackson as the person who shot Adams in a photo lineup.

Jackson is due in court on April 18.