MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a fight at a Northeast Memphis motel led to a stabbing and shooting inside a room full of children Tuesday.

No one was hurt by the gunfire at the Elite Hotel, but Krysten Camilla Ford, 28, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Police said a man with Ford was treated for a stab wound to his right shoulder/chest area.

5200 block of Summer (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said Ford got into an argument with a woman staying in the room next to her and pointed a gun at the woman. The victim told police when she pulled out her cell phone to record Ford, Ford tried to hit her in the face with the gun, and she pulled out a knife to defend herself.

Investigators said the man with Ford was stabbed when he tried to break up the fight and said it happened in front of the victim’s four children.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said Ford left the victim’s motel room but fired one shot through the window. One of the victim’s children told officers she saw Ford point a gun at her mother and fire a shot into their hotel room.

Ford is being held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.