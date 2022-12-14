MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday.

Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Pearce Street.

A witness said her brother got into an argument with Holmes, and Holmes went into her apartment and came out with a gun.

The woman said Holmes was yelling at her brother to leave. She said she heard three gunshots and saw her brother fall to the ground.

The victim, who has children with Holmes, was taken to another residence on Chelsea, where someone called police.

Officers said when they went back to the apartment on Pearce, Holmes admitted to getting into a fight with her ex-boyfriend. They said she told them she fired one shot, and they could find her gun in the barbecue grill outside.

Holmes’s bond was set at $150,000. She is scheduled to be in court on December 28.

There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot.