MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people ended up in the hospital Halloween night after police say a woman opened fire on her ex-boyfriend inside the Hickory Grove Apartments.

Investigators said the victim and his cousin went to the apartment complex on Lake Arbor Place to pick up his belongings from his ex-girlfriend when the ex-girlfriend and another man began shooting at them.

The ex-boyfriend was shot in the shoulder and his cousin was shot in the back.

Police said they found a handgun left at the scene and another weapon at another residence and arrested Shanyia Dennis,18, and Dewayne Dennis, 20. They have not said how the two are related.

Investigators said Shanyia and Dewayne Dennis were also wounded but haven’t said who fired the shots.

Police said Shanyia Dennis admitted to having a gun and leaving it at the scene of the shooting.

Shaniya Dennis (left) and Dewayne Dennis (right) (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. Dewayne Dennis is facing the same charges.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on Monday.