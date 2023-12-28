MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after police say she shot her boyfriend and another man in South Memphis.

Lakisha McCoy, 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on Valley Boulevard near Shawnee Avenue on Monday, December 18.

According to police, McCoy got into an argument with the victims and pushed both of them out of the house. She then reportedly fired shots at them, shooting her boyfriend in the chest and the other man in the back.

Memphis Police say McCoy’s boyfriend saw her shoot the other man before she shot him as well.

McCoy reportedly confessed to having a gun and intentionally firing shots. Investigators learned that she was convicted in a September 2020 aggravated assault case.

WREG previously spoke with McCoy in November 2016 after she claimed she was wrongly arrested. She told WREG that she turned herself in after violating probation and was released, but deputies tried to arrest her again later that same day.

McCoy told WREG that she showed the deputies her release paperwork and they left, but they returned the next morning because the Shelby County warrant information system still showed McCoy as having an “active warrant.”

A few months later, in February 2017, WREG spoke with McCoy again after she claimed that she was receiving threatening and graphic letters from the Shelby County jail. She said she had been getting those letters for months.

“I’m talking about since September, we’ve been going through pure hell. You hear me?” McCoy said.

McCoy’s boyfriend at the time, Anthony Beason, had been shot to death on South Lauderdale Street in South Memphis.