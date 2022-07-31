MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing two counts of attempted murder charges after officers said she fired shots at her ex-girlfriend and another man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman later told officers that the suspect, Ebony Roberson, was her ex-girlfriend who showed up to her apartment after she told her not to. The woman also told police that the shooting victim was her current boyfriend, and Roberson came to the apartment to confront her.

Court documents state that Roberson fired at least two shots at the man. The woman said she then grabbed Roberson’s arm and wrestled her to the ground to keep her from firing more shots. Roberson bit the woman on her forearm during the altercation and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers discovered blood on the ground and bullet holes in a neighbor’s front door.

Roberson later told officers that she did not shoot at the couple. She told police the man tried to take her gun during an altercation, and the gun fired once during the struggle.

Roberson has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm. She is expected to appear in court on August 1.