MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The wings at 2 Star Jr may be hot, but police say things got even hotter at the North Memphis restaurant last week when a woman fired shots at a co-worker.

Miracle Johnson, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

Police said Johnson fired at least ten shots at Dna Brown after the two women got into an argument.

Brown said she said something to Johnson about being in her work area, and the two got into an argument.

Brown said it turned into a physical fight, and Johnson went outside and got a gun. She said Johnson came back inside and pointed the gun at her, but other employees jumped between them.

“A couple of them were trying to get the gun from her,” said Brown.

She said Johnson went back outside and fired several shots at her Nissan Centra, and when she followed her Johnson pointed the gun at her.

She said she and customers at the walk-up windows began running for cover.

“It was a crazy night,” Brown said.



Brown was relieved to hear that Johnson had been arrested.

“I just really came back, but ever since I have been back, the owner he’s been making me feel more comfortable being here. So, I don’t feel scared to come to work,” said Brown.

Brown was not hit, but her car has about $1,200 worth of damage.

Johnson was arrested in 2021 after police said she fired a gun at her girlfriend during an argument.

She is scheduled to go before a judge on the new charges Wednesday.