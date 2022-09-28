MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving.

According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun.

“I just see the car speeding up behind me, blowing the horn, blowing the horn,” Robertson said.

Robertson told police as she was turning south from Yale road onto Austin Peay that is when she heard several shots.

“All I heard was boom, and my whole back window shattered,” she said. “The bullet went past my oldest daughter’s head and went straight through the front seat, and if my oldest son, he rides in my front seat, if my oldest son had of been I my truck he would have got shot in the head.”

Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.

“I was pregnant when she was messing with my husband, so she has a grudge against my 10-month-old. That is the one she is always talking about she is going to shoot in the head,” she said.

Court records show Jackson has already been to jail twice in Shelby County for aggravated assault against Robertson. According to an incident report obtained by WREG, one of those previous cases involved her allegedly threatening Robertson and her son with a gun.

Robertson said she is not sure what else she can do to protect her family.

“She has no respect for authority, y’all constantly telling her to stay away from me. That’s not doing anything,” she said.

Jackson is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

She is set to appear in court on October 7.