MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was taken into custody last week after being accused of shooting at three women and a 1-year-old outside a Perkins restaurant.

Memphis Police say that suspect Brandy Hopkins, 26, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

On September 25 around 12:20 p.m., officers say they responded to an aggravated assault call at Perkins restaurant on Poplar Avenue. They spoke to three victims.

One of the victims stated that Hopkins hit her sister over an argument and they began to fight, according to reports.

After the fight, the victim says she accidentally grabbed the wrong purse that belonged to Hopkins. That is when Hopkins grabbed her purse back and pulled out a gun, police say.

Hopkins reportedly started pointing the gun at the three victims and threatening them as they got into their car to leave.

Police say that one of the victims was holding her baby in her arms to show Hopkins so she would not shoot. But, reports state that Hopkins proceeded to shoot at the vehicle with them inside.

Officers also say they found a shell casing at the scene.

On September 28, investigators say they met with two of the victims and got a statement from them on body camera. They were then able to positively identify Hopkins in a photo lineup as the person responsible for shooting at their vehicle.

Brandy Hopkins’ next court date is set for October 27.