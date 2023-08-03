MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Court records show that a woman was given a $25 bond after allegedly shooting at her boyfriend.

According to Memphis Police, on Monday, the victim told police he and his girlfriend, later identified as Vosche Rimmer, got into an argument about rent money.

Rimmer reportedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the victim’s direction, striking the couch. She said it was a “warning shot.”

The victim feared for his safety and called 911, reports show.

Vosche Rimmer was charged with Aggravated Assault and given a $25 bond– which has been paid. Her next court date is August 17.