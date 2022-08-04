MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the doors and windows.” Police say the duplex was occupied at the time of the fire.

According to police, investigators learned the fire had been intentionally set on the first and second floors. The suspect had used “some type of open flame device.”

Memphis Police say 29-year-old Sara Onsby has been arrested in connection with this fire. Onsby was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Onsby has been charged with one count of aggravated arson. Police have not released information on a possible motive behind the arson.