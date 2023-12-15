MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges of aggravated assault and arson after police say she intentionally set her ex-boyfriend’s bed on fire while he and his new girlfriend and her baby were sleeping.

The incident happened in March in the 6100 block of Park Grove, but Derica Wiggins, 19, was just booked in the Shelby County Jail on Friday.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The female victim said she heard what sounded like a lighter outside their bedroom door and saw someone looking through a crack in the door, but thought it was one of her boyfriend’s brothers. She said she woke up to the comforter being on fire.

The boyfriend said he was able to put out the fire and confronted Wiggins in the driveway. Police said Ring video also showed Wiggins entering and exiting the house.

Investigators said the fire caused significant damage to the comforter and some smoke damage to the bedroom.

Derica Wiggins. Courtesy: SCSO

Wiggins is also charged with reckless burning and setting fire to personal property. She is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.