MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was booked in jail Tuesday after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend with her car in Oakhaven last month.

According to reports, on July 31 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Prescott Road and Winchester Road regarding a man being hit by a car. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man claims he was intentionally run over by his ex-girlfriend Latasha Gaddy.

Latasha Gaddy

During the incident, reports say a witness saw a man get out of a white Dodge Charger at the red light on Prescott Road and Winchester Road. That is when the Charger started making circles around the man.

As the man started to run to the sidewalk, the Charger ran him over, police say.

The victim reportedly received multiple injuries including five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, and third-degree road rash burns from being run over.

Police say that the victim was able to positively identify Gaddy as the person responsible for hitting him with a car.

She is being charged with Criminal Attempt-Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. Gaddy is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.