MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken into custody after police say she got into an argument with a woman at McDonald’s and intentionally rammed into the woman’s car with her children inside.

The suspect, 24-year-old Brandy Jeffries, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Brandy Jeffries

According to Memphis Police, on September 16, officers say they received an aggravated assault call at a McDonald’s in Frayser. The victim stated that she got into an argument with Jeffries, who is her child’s father’s new girlfriend.

The argument started when the victim dropped off her four-year-old and two-year-old with their father. Police say after the victim left, she changed her mind about leaving them and went back to pick them up.

Police say the children were already gone, so the victim went around the neighborhood looking for them and that’s when she saw them in McDonald’s drive-thru line with their father and Jeffries.

After the victim reportedly pulled up beside them, she demanded her children back. Police say another argument started after she was able to get her children into her car.

When the victim tried to leave, Jeffries drove over the drive-thru curb and hit the driver’s side door of her car.

Reports state that Jeffries then drove past the victim, turned around, and hit her car again in the front.

There were no reported injuries.

The victim was able to give a statement and positively identify Jeffries in a photo lineup as the person responsible.

Brandy Jeffries is scheduled to appear in court on November 11.